The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$90.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$80.51 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$75.89 and a 12 month high of C$89.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$144.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$81.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.45%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total value of C$486,432.00. In other news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38. Also, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total value of C$486,432.00. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

