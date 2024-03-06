The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stake Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,839,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 605,620 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Western Union were worth $90,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 134.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the third quarter worth $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 92.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,715.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Union in the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Price Performance

WU stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 355,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Union news, Director Timothy P. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at $722,234.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

