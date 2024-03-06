Theory Financial LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Theory Financial LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
NYSEARCA VGT traded up $8.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $524.62. 250,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,893. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $343.39 and a 12-month high of $531.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $499.15 and a 200 day moving average of $460.57. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
