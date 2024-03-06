Theory Financial LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Theory Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.82. The stock had a trading volume of 989,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,856. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.80 and its 200 day moving average is $144.76. The firm has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $158.19.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

