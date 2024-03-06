Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Investment analysts at Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

NYSE:THR opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.16. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $34.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $136.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.22 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger L. Fix purchased 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $39,963.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,616.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 99.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,841,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,587,000 after buying an additional 916,248 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

