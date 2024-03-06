THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.56), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. THOR Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-5.50 EPS.

THOR Industries stock opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

