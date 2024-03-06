THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.0-10.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.62 billion.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.44 and a 200-day moving average of $105.70. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.79. THOR Industries has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in THOR Industries by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

