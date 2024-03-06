THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $126.59, but opened at $105.95. THOR Industries shares last traded at $108.00, with a volume of 748,837 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $375,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,439,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after buying an additional 53,286 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,223,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,912,000 after acquiring an additional 79,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,527,000 after acquiring an additional 81,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in THOR Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,472,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.44 and a 200 day moving average of $105.70.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

