Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.91. 27,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,143. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

