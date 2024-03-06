Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.88

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 115249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Thoughtworks

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

In other news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $80,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 425,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Siemens AG bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth about $246,109,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth about $37,411,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 75.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,837,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,032 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the second quarter worth about $20,470,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 156.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

