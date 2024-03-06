Threshold (T) Trading 3.9% Higher This Week

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $327.57 million and approximately $73.07 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00014928 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00022433 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001331 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,268.46 or 0.99880425 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.96 or 0.00146934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007821 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,621,059,983.349333 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03226363 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $73,632,940.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.