Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Tiptree has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree Stock Performance

TIPT stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $631.73 million, a P/E ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.20. Tiptree has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tiptree

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree

In other news, General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind sold 18,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $355,315.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,165.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 183.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tiptree in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 252.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TIPT shares. TheStreet downgraded Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tiptree

About Tiptree

(Get Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.