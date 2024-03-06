TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives C$35.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on X. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on TMX Group to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on X

TMX Group Trading Down 1.0 %

TMX Group stock opened at C$35.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The stock has a market cap of C$9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$26.09 and a 12 month high of C$36.21.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$301.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.05 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.6104265 EPS for the current year.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. 5.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.