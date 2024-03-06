Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Topaz Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

TPZ traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.50. The company had a trading volume of 208,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,699. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.76 and a 52 week high of C$22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.34.

Insider Activity

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.13 per share, with a total value of C$108,781.80. 35.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPZ shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.63.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

See Also

