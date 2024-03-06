Toro (TTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Toro has set its FY24 guidance at $4.25-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.250-4.350 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Toro to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTC opened at $92.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.13. Toro has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $117.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874 over the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth approximately $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Toro by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,603,000 after buying an additional 1,154,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after buying an additional 903,088 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Toro by 336.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

