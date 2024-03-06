TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,960 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $241,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 219.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $10,979,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 522.3% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 77,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 65,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The firm has a market cap of $150.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.65.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

