Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. Raymond James downgraded Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,755 shares of company stock worth $20,087,782. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSCO traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.03. 174,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,406. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.34. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $255.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.