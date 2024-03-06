Traeger (NYSE:COOK) PT Lowered to $4.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Traeger from $3.00 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley started coverage on Traeger in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Traeger has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Traeger by 133,627.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,892,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,496,000 after purchasing an additional 139,787,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Traeger by 615.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,757,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Traeger by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,103,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Traeger by 320.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 858,900 shares during the period. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Traeger by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,165,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 805,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

