Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Issues Earnings Results

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Trinity Capital Trading Down 1.6 %

TRIN opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $627.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36.

Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital

About Trinity Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 259.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 296.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

