Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Issues Earnings Results

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.
Trinity Capital Trading Down 1.6 %
TRIN opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $627.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36.
Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.
About Trinity Capital
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
