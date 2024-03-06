Truist Financial Corp Acquires 5,585 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.60% of Spectrum Brands worth $16,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPB. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of SPB opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.10. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $88.11.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 63.89% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $692.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 3.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.