Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $17,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJ. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.