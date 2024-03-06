Truxton Co. (TRUX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Truxton Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Truxton stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $62.25. 819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.38. Truxton has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.82 million during the quarter.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

