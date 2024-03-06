Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $60.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.53.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Twilio has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at $9,567,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,567,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,874. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Twilio by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Twilio by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

