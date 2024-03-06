Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Boosted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,904,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261,583 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.54% of Tyson Foods worth $96,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $274,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 683.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.47. 379,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,063. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

