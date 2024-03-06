U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,869,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 670,522 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of U.S. Bancorp worth $61,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,064,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. The company has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

