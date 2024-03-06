U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

GROW stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69,281 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Featured Stories

