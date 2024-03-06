UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,945 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $11,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,067,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,326. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBS. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

