Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $88.78 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,954.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.03 or 0.00604941 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00052784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.40 or 0.00146965 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000359 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001317 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,663,328 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 362,663,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.23591182 USD and is down -6.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $2,636,172.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

