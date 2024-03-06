Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.07

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0723 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05.

Ultrapar Participações has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ultrapar Participações has a payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ultrapar Participações to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.2%.

NYSE:UGP opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.59. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 20.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 128.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $4.60 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

