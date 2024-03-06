UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

UniFirst has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. UniFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UniFirst to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

NYSE:UNF opened at $166.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.61. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $150.50 and a 1-year high of $199.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.82.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $593.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $399,966.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,039.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in UniFirst by 28.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 16.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

