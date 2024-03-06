Uniswap (UNI) Trading 45.5% Higher Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 45.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $9.48 billion and $1.14 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $15.84 or 0.00023725 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00126107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008796 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001494 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 14.44284979 USD and is up 10.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 954 active market(s) with $815,388,546.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.