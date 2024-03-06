United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

