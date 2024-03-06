United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Hits New 1-Year High at $724.98

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $724.98 and last traded at $721.38, with a volume of 53568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $700.59.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $556.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $615.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

