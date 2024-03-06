United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.78.

X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,280,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $200,952,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United States Steel by 155.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $95,529,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,912,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.02.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

