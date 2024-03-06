United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $9,344,545. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.80.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,156. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.91. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $261.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

