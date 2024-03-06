UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,483,842 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,826 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of UnitedHealth Group worth $748,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,313,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,260,241,000 after acquiring an additional 764,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,410,038,000 after buying an additional 444,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after buying an additional 1,893,192 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,749,819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,647,433,000 after purchasing an additional 399,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $474.68. 1,332,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,636. The company has a market cap of $437.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Barclays began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.55.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

