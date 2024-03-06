UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.88 on March 19th

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.88 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

UnitedHealth Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. UnitedHealth Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $31.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $473.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $436.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $517.17 and a 200-day moving average of $518.62.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 173 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

