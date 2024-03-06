UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.55.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $473.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $436.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $517.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,871,971 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,512,007,000 after acquiring an additional 94,760 shares during the period. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,808,000. Slagle Financial LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 950 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.