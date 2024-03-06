USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) vs. Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Critical Comparison

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) and Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for USD Partners and Getlink, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USD Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Getlink 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USD Partners 0.82% -0.83% -3.59% Getlink N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of USD Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Getlink shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of USD Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares USD Partners and Getlink’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USD Partners $111.65 million 0.06 -$61.29 million $0.04 4.85 Getlink N/A N/A N/A $0.20 84.19

Getlink has lower revenue, but higher earnings than USD Partners. USD Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Getlink, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Getlink beats USD Partners on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks. The Fleet Services segment provides leased railcars and fleet services related to the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons. It operates a fleet of 200 railcars. USD Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Getlink

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France. The company operates through Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink segments. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France. It also provides passenger shuttle services for the transport of trucks, cars, motor homes, coaches, and other vehicles. In addition, this segment manages high-speed passenger trains and rail freights, as well as fixed equipment and related installations. The Europorte segment offers a range of integrated rail freight services, including national and international haulage, local services for secondary lines, individual junction management, infrastructure maintenance, and wagon loading and unloading services. The ElecLink segment engages in the construction and operation of a 1 gigawatt electricity interconnector between the France and Great Britain. Getlink SE also engages in third-party retail, telecommunication cables, training activity, and property businesses, as well as the sale of travel insurance products. The company was formerly known as Groupe Eurotunnel S.E. and changed its name to Getlink SE in April 2018. Getlink SE was founded in 1986 and is based in Paris, France.

