V2X (NYSE:VVX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. V2X updated its FY24 guidance to $3.85-$4.20 EPS.

V2X Trading Up 12.6 %

Shares of NYSE VVX opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10. V2X has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get V2X alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VVX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Institutional Trading of V2X

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in V2X during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in V2X by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V2X

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.