Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.71

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.71 and last traded at $43.44, with a volume of 45927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Valvoline Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 15.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Valvoline by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

