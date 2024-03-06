Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Increased by RPTC Inc.

RPTC Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.2% of RPTC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RPTC Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,633,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $40.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

