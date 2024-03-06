Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Theory Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.72. 997,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767,235. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1496 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

