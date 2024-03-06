Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 147,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 258,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 27,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,574,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,102,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.