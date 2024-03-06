Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.06

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.06 and last traded at $75.93, with a volume of 38785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.55.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4619 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
