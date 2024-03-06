Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.06

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.06 and last traded at $75.93, with a volume of 38785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.55.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4619 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 387.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

