Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sets New 52-Week High at $197.00

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $197.00 and last traded at $197.00, with a volume of 4274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.55.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $894.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.55.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4797 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Michael Burry’s New Stock Picks That You Might Want To Buy
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- BUD Stock Reverses on Lower Bud Light Sales, Is the Bottom In?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.