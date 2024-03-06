Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sets New 52-Week High at $197.00

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $197.00 and last traded at $197.00, with a volume of 4274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.55.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $894.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.55.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4797 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $651,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

