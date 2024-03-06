Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $64,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,814,000 after buying an additional 62,083 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.83. 313,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,692. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.72. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $222.94.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

