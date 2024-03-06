Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,839 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,088,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 148,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,201,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $469.79. 2,152,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,158,142. The company has a market cap of $375.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $449.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $472.60.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.