Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,839 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,088,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 148,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,201,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $469.79. 2,152,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,158,142. The company has a market cap of $375.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $449.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $472.60.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.