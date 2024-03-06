Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Holdings Raised by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIOO. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

