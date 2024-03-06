Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Alliance Global Partners Forecasts

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Alliance Global Partners decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Verano in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Verano’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Verano from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $5.05 on Monday. Verano has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

